Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers loss versus Sharks
Quick allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Friday.
The veteran netminder has been inconsistent lately. He's held the opposition to only one goal twice in his last five starts, but the Sharks have also exposed Quick for four goals twice in the last week. That is an improvement from where he was early in the season, though, when he largely struggled. Quick is 7-10-1 with a 3.36 GAA and .882 save percentage this season.
