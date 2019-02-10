Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers OT loss in Boston

Quick stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Bruins.

After a scoreless first period in which Quick made some big saves, both teams' offenses roared to life, and the veteran netminder would up on the short end of the decision after Patrice Bergeron snapped home a power-play goal in extra time. Quick now has a mediocre 3.19 GAA and .899 save percentage in 11 outings since the calendar flipped to 2019.