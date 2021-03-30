Quick surrendered four goals on 24 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Kings took the lead one minute into Monday's game, but the Golden Knights replied with four unanswered goals to hand Quick the loss. He's dropped his last three starts and holds a record of 6-7-2 in 15 outings. The 35-year-old netminder has a 2.98 GAA and an .894 save percentage this year. The Kings have alternated between Quick and Cal Petersen lately -- if that pattern holds true, Quick would be the backup for Wednesday's rematch in Vegas.