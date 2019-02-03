Kings' Jonathan Quick: Sunk by Islanders
Quick stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the islanders.
New York's final goal was fired into an empty net. Quick has had a rocky start to 2019, posting a 3-4-1 record in his last eight starts with a 3.19 GAA and .902 save percentage, and with the Kings headed squarely towards the draft lottery, the veteran netminder could see his workload reduced in favor of Jack Campbell as the second half progresses.
