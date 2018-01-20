Kings' Jonathan Quick: Surprisingly going back-to-back

Quick led the Kings out to the ice for pregame warmups Friday night, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports. This means he's shaping up to face the Ducks on the road to complete a back-to-back set of games.

Wow. Kings coach John Stevens has thrown a curveball in the direction of fantasy players by electing to stick with Quick, even though the American backstop suffered a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on Thursday night, and has just one win in five starts this early in 2018. He'll reportedly be countered by John Gibson for what promises to be an intense battle between the rival clubs.