Quick allowed four goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Quick made his first appearance in two weeks, but his losing streak extended to six games (0-4-2) all the same. With Pheonix Copley winning four of his last five outings, Quick faces an uphill battle to reclaim the No. 1 job in goal for the Kings. Quick is at 8-10-4 with a 3.43 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 24 appearances. The Kings' next game is Thursday versus the Stars, and it's safe to assume Copley will be between the pipes for that one.