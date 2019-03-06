Kings' Jonathan Quick: Surrenders three goals to Habs
Quick made 21 saves on 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.
The Canadiens scored a goal in each period and Quick did not get enough support from his teammates to overcome the deficit. Quick's record dropped to 12-18-6, with a 3.30 GAA and a .891 save percentage. Quick is 2-5-3 in his last 10 outings. the Kings remain at home for a meeting with the Blues on Thursday.
