Kings' Jonathan Quick: Surrenders three goals to Habs

Quick made 21 saves on 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The Canadiens scored a goal in each period and Quick did not get enough support from his teammates to overcome the deficit. Quick's record dropped to 12-18-6, with a 3.30 GAA and a .891 save percentage. Quick is 2-5-3 in his last 10 outings. the Kings remain at home for a meeting with the Blues on Thursday.