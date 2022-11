Quick turned aside 34 shots during a 5-4 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

In a game highlighted by alternating goals, Quick came up big during Saturday's final moments. Well, the goalposts did, anyway. With the Panthers pressuring with an extra attacker, two shots struck goalposts and deflected harmlessly away. Quick (4-4-1) overcame the third-period surge to help snap the Kings' two-game losing streak.