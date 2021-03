Quick will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Sharks, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Cal Petersen has overtaken Quick as the Kings' No. 1 goalie, as this will be Quick's second start in eight games. The 35-year-old Quick has made five appearances over the last month, recording a .908 save percentage, a shutout and a 2-3-0 record. Meanwhile, the Sharks enter Monday's game on a four-game losing streak in which they scored nine total goals.