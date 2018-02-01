Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taken off IR

Quick (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, ahead of a road game against the Predators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Jack Campbell was sent down to AHL Ontario in a corresponding move, and now Quick is on track to start the next contest. He was rested for one game before declining participation in the All-Star Game and subsequently sitting out with a suspension in Tuesday's home clash against the Stars. We'll circle back if the Kings decide not to roll with Quick on Thursday, but it certainly looks like that's how it will shake out.