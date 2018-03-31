Kings' Jonathan Quick: Takes defeat in overtime

Quick stopped 31 of 33 shots in a losing effort, as his team fell 2-1 in overtime to the Ducks on Friday.

This one will hurt for the Kings, but it certainly wasn't Quick's fault. He did all he could be expected to do, only giving up one goal in regulation in a game that his team needed. The loss actually isn't that bad for Quick's owners, as it now means the Kings will need every point they can get in their final three games, meaning he should be in net each time.