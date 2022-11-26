Quick allowed two goals on 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Quick was on the bench for the last two games due to slumping performance, but Cal Petersen couldn't seize the chance for more playing time. The 36-year-old Quick benefited from the time off -- and the easy opponent -- as he cruised to the win Friday, his first victory since Nov. 10. The veteran netminder improved to 7-6-1 with a 3.07 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 15 appearances. Those ratios aren't great, but this win could afford him another chance in goal for Sunday's game versus the Senators.