Quick allowed two goals on 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Quick was on the bench for the last two games due to slumping performance, but Cal Petersen couldn't seize the chance for more playing time. The 36-year-old Quick benefited from the time off -- and the easy opponent -- as he cruised to the win Friday, his first victory since Nov. 10. The veteran netminder improved to 7-6-1 with a 3.07 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 15 appearances. Those ratios aren't great, but this win could afford him another chance in goal for Sunday's game versus the Senators.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Friday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows four goals vs. Vancouver•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Draws start Friday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Keeps loss from getting away early•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Flames on Monday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Win streak up to three•