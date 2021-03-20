Quick surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Quick was bailed out by the Kings' offense after allowing two early goals to Max Pacioretty. The Golden Knights netted another pair later to stick Quick with the loss in his first appearance since March 6. The 35-year-old dropped to 6-5-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 13 appearances. Cal Petersen has pressured Quick for playing time even before the latter missed time with an upper-body injury. Expect Petersen to get the nod for Sunday's rematch with the Golden Knights.