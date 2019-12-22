Quick made 25 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net. Quick came up with some big stops to keep the game close, but the Kings couldn't come up with an equalizer. it's the veteran netminder's first regulation loss in five starts, snapping a 3-0-1 stretch, but on the year he's 10-13-2 with a 3.01 GAA and .895 save percentage.