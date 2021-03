Quick surrendered two goals on 23 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Quick was outplayed by Sharks goalie Martin Jones, who allowed only one goal on 42 shots Monday. The 35-year-old Quick has lost both of his starts since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran netminder is at 6-6-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 14 games. Cal Petersen has won his last two starts, so it seems likely Quick will be watching Wednesday's rematch with the Sharks from the bench.