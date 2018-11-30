Kings' Jonathan Quick: Takes loss in return

Quick stopped 31 of 34 shots Thursday, ending up with a 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

Quick wasn't going to fix all of Los Angeles' woes, but the important thing was for him to show he's recovered from his lower-body injury, and he did that by putting up numbers much more in line with what owners are used to seeing from him, as opposed to the disastrous GAA of over 4 that he built before going on IR. Temper expectations for Quick given his struggling team, but it looks like he's back to putting up at least serviceable numbers for his owners.