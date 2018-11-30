Kings' Jonathan Quick: Takes loss in return
Quick stopped 31 of 34 shots Thursday, ending up with a 3-2 loss to Edmonton.
Quick wasn't going to fix all of Los Angeles' woes, but the important thing was for him to show he's recovered from his lower-body injury, and he did that by putting up numbers much more in line with what owners are used to seeing from him, as opposed to the disastrous GAA of over 4 that he built before going on IR. Temper expectations for Quick given his struggling team, but it looks like he's back to putting up at least serviceable numbers for his owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...