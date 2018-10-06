Kings' Jonathan Quick: Takes tough loss against rival
Quick allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Sharks on Friday.
The 32-year-old stopped all 22 shots he saw in the second and third periods, but allowing two early goals and the overtime marker gave him a below average stat line. Quick won his second Jennings Trophy last season with a 2.40 GAA, and that was actually his highest GAA since 2012-13. It wouldn't be surprising to see Quick return his GAA to below 2.30 and post a save percentage around .918 this season.
