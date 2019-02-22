Kings' Jonathan Quick: Takes tough loss to Preds

Quick conceded twice on 29 shots Thursday and ended up on the losing end of a 2-1 contest against Nashville.

Quick can't be blamed for this one. Given the quality of the opposition, it's fair to say the netminder had his best game of the month, which underscores just how brutal a month it's been for the Kings. Quick has played six of seven on the road, and things don't get any easier with the southeastern swing of the schedule -- including league-leading Tampa Bay -- up next.