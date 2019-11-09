Quick will patrol the road crease in Saturday's matchup against the Canadiens, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Quick's in the midst of a rough stretch, as he's lost four straight starts and didn't exceed an .898 save percentage in any appearance. He's tough to trust in fantasy circles with a 4.40 GAA this year, and the Canadiens won't make things easy, as they rank sixth with 3.56 goals per game.