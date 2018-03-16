Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Detroit
Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 35 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 win over the Canucks on Monday. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 28th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Red Wings club that's lost seven consecutive games.
