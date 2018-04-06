Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Minnesota
Quick will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Wild.
Quick has been on a roll recently, compiling a 2-0-1 record while posting an impressive 0.98 GAA and .964 save percentage in his last three outings. The American netminder will look to stay hot and snag his 33rd victory of the campaign in a matchup with a Minnesota team that's 17-20-2 on the road this season.
