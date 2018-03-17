Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on New Jersey

Quick will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Devils, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canucks and Red Wings while posting a superb 0.50 GAA and .982 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 29th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Devils team that's 18-12-5 on the road this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories