Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Oilers in Edmonton
Quick will tend twine Saturday night, fielding shots from host Edmonton, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Quick could be better against opponents within the shared Pacific Division based on a 7-9-2 record, 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage, but he downed a pair of Central Division foes -- the Wild and Avalanche, respectively -- leading up to Saturday's clash against an Oilers team that possesses a minus-22 goal differential. Owning Quick is a luxury because he's generally considered a set-and-forget type -- at least in the majority of season-long settings. Folks rolling him out in DFS contests should expect a relatively high price tag, but he rarely disappoints.
