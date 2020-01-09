Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Stars
Quick will defend the home net Wednesday versus the Stars, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick gets the nod on the first leg of back-to-back games, so Jack Campbell will likely start Thursday versus the Golden Knights. It's been a rocky stretch for Quick, as he's posted an .892 save percentage and 1-4-0 record over his past five start, and the Stars won't make it easy to turn things around. They bring a four-game winning streak to Los Angeles, and they scored four goals in three of those outings.
