Quick will defend the home net Wednesday versus the Stars, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick gets the nod on the first leg of back-to-back games, so Jack Campbell will likely start Thursday versus the Golden Knights. It's been a rocky stretch for Quick, as he's posted an .892 save percentage and 1-4-0 record over his past five start, and the Stars won't make it easy to turn things around. They bring a four-game winning streak to Los Angeles, and they scored four goals in three of those outings.