Quick is on track to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. He'll try to secure his second win of the season in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team coming off a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.