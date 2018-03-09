Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Washington
Quick will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Capitals, The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein reports.
Quick wasn't great in his last start, surrendering four goals on just 24 shots en route to a 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday. The American netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and secure his 26th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's 14-13-5 on the road this season.
