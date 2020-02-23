Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tastes defeat in shootout
Quick allowed only one goal on 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Quick couldn't make a 1-0 lead from Austin Wagner's penalty shot tally stand, as Ryan Graves tied the game in the second period. Joonas Donskoi then completed the Avalanche's comeback with the lone goal in the shootout. Quick slipped to 13-22-4 despite the good showing. He's got a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 39 starts this year. Cal Petersen will likely start Sunday's game against the Oilers to finish off the back-to-back situation.
