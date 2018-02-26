Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending goal Monday

Quick will be between the pipes for Monday's contest against Vegas, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

After being tagged for three goals on just 24 shots in a losing effort Saturday, Quick will be looking for a bounce-back performance against the Golden Knights. However, history tells us that this may be a tough ask, as Quick lost each of his two appearances against Vegas, allowing three goals in each contest and posting an. 875 save percentage. Further complicating things for Quick, Vegas has scored at least four goals in five of its past six tilts and averaged 4.67 markers per game during that stretch.