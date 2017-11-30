Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine against Capitals
Quick will defend the cage versus Washington on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
After struggling through a six-game losing streak, Quick appears to have turned the page with back-to-back wins versus Anaheim and Detroit. The netminder -- who gave up just one goal in each of those victories -- will look to keep rolling in his matchup with a Caps squad that is averaging a league worst 29.2 shots.
