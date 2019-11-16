Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine against Vegas
Quick will protect the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights.
Quick carries two straight wins into this contest, and he posted a .939 save percentage over those outings. The veteran netminder is seeking a third straight win for the first time this year. He has a good shot against the Golden Knights, who have dropped four straight games and averaged just two goals per contest in the process.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.