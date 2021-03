Quick will get the started nod Friday at home against the Golden Knights, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick will make his first appearance since being activated from injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury. The veteran netminder was on a hot streak before missing time, going 4-2-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last six appearances. In his only appearance against Vegas this season, Quick was blasted for four goals on just 10 shots.