Quick will get the starting nod in San Jose on Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick watched the last two games from the bench after coughing up a combined 10 goals on 55 shots in his previous two appearances. The rough patch sunk his save percentage to .892 alongside a 3.15 GAA through 14 games this season. The veteran netminder's road numbers look even worse; Quick is 2-3-1 with an .875 save percentage through seven road outings.