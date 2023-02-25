Quick will get the starting nod in Friday's road contest against the Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick coughed up five goals against Arizona in his last outing but still picked up the shootout win. The veteran netminder is 10-12-4 with an unsightly .878 save percentage through 29 appearances. He's put together two straight wins after dropping his previous eight games dating back to Dec. 3.