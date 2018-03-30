Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Friday

Quick will be between the pipes on the road against the Ducks on Friday, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.

Quick was given the night off Thursday in the first game of the Kings' back-to-back, so he should be well rested for Anaheim. Unless Los Angeles can get its playoff spot locked in, fantasy owners can likely expect Quick to get the start in all four of the club's remaining games. A victory over the rival Ducks would go a long way toward securing a place in the postseason.