Quick will patrol the home crease Saturday against Philadelphia, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Arizona on Dec. 23 during his last start. He has a record of 8-8-4 this season with a 3.41 GAA and an .885 save percentage. Philadelphia is tied for 28th in the league this year with 2.61 goals per game.