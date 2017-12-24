Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Saturday

Quick will get the road start against the Sharks on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

After two rough outings a little over a week ago in which Quick allowed eight goals on 53 shots in a two-game span, the veteran has bounced back. In two games since, he's stopped 67 of 69 shots that came his way, winning both decisions. Quick is 1-1-0 against the Sharks this season, but he was stellar in both matchups, getting in front of 55 of the 58 shots he faced for a .948 save percentage. Quick looks like a top option for Saturday night's 15-game slate.