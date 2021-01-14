Quick will defend the cage for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Quick has missed out on the 20-win mark for two straight seasons, no doubt the result of the rebuilding team around him. In 42 games last year, the netminder still managed a decent 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage. While Quick could see plenty of usage between the pipes, his inability to pile up wins likely prevents him from being a top-end fantasy option.