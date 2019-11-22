Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Thursday
Quick will start between the pipes for Thursday's home clash against the Oilers per the NHL's official media site.
Quick has struggled to start the season for the Kings, going just 5-8-1 along with a 3.74 GAA and .878 save percentage. He'll have his hands full with the top two scorers in the league in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as they've racked up 42 and 43 points, respectively. As a team, the Oilers are no slouch either, averaging 3.26 goals per game this season, good for 11th in the league. Quick has owned Edmonton in his career, going 22-8-5 with a .923 save percentage and 2.08 save percentage in 35 appearances. However, this season has been a much different story for Quick and the Kings in many facets, though in fairness he's coming off three straight wins.
