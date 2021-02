Quick led the Kings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Tuesday's home game versus the Wild, Zach Dooley of lakingsinsider.com reports.

Quick hasn't played since Feb. 5 against Vegas, when he allowed four goals on 10 shots before Cal Petersen replaced him. Quick has struggled to start the year with a 2-2-2 record, a 4.05 GAA and an .867 save percentage. He's 0-2-1 with 13 goals allowed in three outings against the Wild this season, so the 35-year-old is a risky option for fantasy managers.