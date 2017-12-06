Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Tuesday

Quick led his team out for warmups and will start against the Wild on Tuesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick is hot right now, posting 4-1-0 record, 1.38 GAA and .947 save percentage over his last five games. Compared to the season as a whole, though, this is barely a hot streak. Through 22 appearances he has a 2.21 GAA and .930 save percentage. Minnesota has scored just 12 goals in its last five games, and the Kings should provide enough offensive support Tuesday to make Quick a top fantasy netminder yet again.