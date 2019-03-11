Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tested infrequently in win
Quick faced only 20 shots Sunday night against the Ducks, stopping 18 of them to get the win. The Ducks had only five shots in the first 33 minutes of the game, Curtis Zupke of The Los Angeles Times reports.
One of the goals allowed by Quick was when he couldn't get back in front of the goal in time after his own failed clearance. Otherwise he was solid when needed to notch a rare win.
