Kings' Jonathan Quick: Thwarts Toronto comeback Thursday

Quick made 33 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Quick was handed a 5-0 lead with under four minutes to play in the second period, but Toronto's high-powered offense still managed to make a game of it. Even after allowing three goals in consecutive games, Quick sports a marvelous 8-2-1 record, 1.99 GAA and .939 save percentage.

