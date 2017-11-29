Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tidy outing leads to 11th win

Quick saved 23 of 24 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

The veteran has stopped 48 of 50 shots through his past two games to collect consecutive wins and improve to 11-8-1 with a .929 save percentage and 2.28 GAA for the campaign. Those are strong numbers in all fantasy settings, and Quick's track record speaks for itself. He's a go-to option until proven otherwise.