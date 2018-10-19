Kings' Jonathan Quick: Total team collapse Thursday

Quick permitted six goals on 29 shots to the Islanders in a 7-2 home loss Thursday.

Making his return from a lower-body injury, Quick faltered in front of a sold-out crowd, but the Kings had to adjust on the fly due to top two-way forward Anze Kopitar being a late scratch due to illness. Quick still logged 49:10 of crease time this contest before Jack Campbell stepped in and allowed one goal on three shots. The royal club won't have much time to regroup, as it'll go right back to work against the Sabres on Saturday afternoon.