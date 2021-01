Quick stopped 22 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

Quick and the Kings trailed 3-0 before the game was even 13 minutes old. The 34-year-old has allowed three-plus goals in four of his first five starts, resulting in an ugly 3.54 GAA and .885 save percentage. He'll look to right the ship next Tuesday at home against Anaheim.