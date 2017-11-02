Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tough start on tap

Quick was named Thursday's home starter versus the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.

Performing like an elite backstop, Quick's gone 7-2-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .942 save percentage this season. However, this figures to be one of his more difficult opponents, as the Buds are ranked fifth in road scoring at 3.50 goals per game.

