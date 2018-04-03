Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns aside 27 shots in Monday's win

Quick stopped 27 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

He's now won six of his last nine games and not allowed more than three goals in any of them, racking up a 1.54 GAA and .944 save percentage over that stretch. With Quick leading the way, the Kings are on the brink of locking up a playoff spot, so expect the veteran netminder to be right back between the pipes Thursday at home against the Wild.