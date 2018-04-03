Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns aside 27 shots in Monday's win
Quick stopped 27 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
He's now won six of his last nine games and not allowed more than three goals in any of them, racking up a 1.54 GAA and .944 save percentage over that stretch. With Quick leading the way, the Kings are on the brink of locking up a playoff spot, so expect the veteran netminder to be right back between the pipes Thursday at home against the Wild.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Colorado•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Takes defeat in overtime•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Friday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Flames in victory•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: On mission to help team clinch playoff spot•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Comes up short in Edmonton•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...