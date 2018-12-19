Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns in brilliant showing

Quick stopped 27 of 28 shots Tuesday, shutting down Winnipeg's normally potent attack and earning a 4-1 win over the Jets.

This is what Quick can do for you and the Kings: steal a game that his team has no business winning. It's what he'll have to do to be useful this year, as Los Angeles just doesn't have the horses to hang with most teams on most nights. When things go well, there are few better goalies than Quick, but know what you're getting into before risking having him in your lineup.