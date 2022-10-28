Quick allowed five goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kings outshot the Jets 44-19, but Quick's poor performance in goal torpedoed the offense's productivity. The five goals allowed were a season high despite a season-low shot total against the 36-year-old. He now has a 2-4-0 record with a 3.81 GAA and an .878 save percentage. Quick's poor performances are still marginally better than Cal Petersen has shown in three starts. The Kings' goaltending is not a strength right now, and a Saturday matchup with the high-powered Maple Leafs may be one best avoided by fantasy managers rostering either Quick or Petersen.