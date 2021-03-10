Quick (upper body) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, NHL.com reports.
Cal Petersen is expected to make a second straight start Wednesday, and Troy Grosenick will serve as the backup. Quick is still considered day-to-day. His next chance to play is Friday against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starts slow but recovers•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Rough second period in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting versus Coyotes•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: One bad stretch sinks outing•